Leaving the light on

Those days pass too quickly. The innocence of youth will dim and finally go out. Adulthood is the time when a new darkness will arrive. It is a spiritual darkness where the creatures of temptation and curiosity shuffle around. It is a crossroads we all come to. I did not choose wisely. Neither did my friend.

The Bible tells us in 1 Peter 2:11 that we are merely sojourners and pilgrims, our bodies simple huts easily swayed and broken. As an adult, “playing in the woods” became a real wilderness journey. I remember wandering away too far. It is so easy to get lost in the forest of life. I was not that little kid anymore running to the safety of home, guided by Mama’s porch light. It was there. I did not understand at the time that it was my choice to not see it.

This is what I am getting at. No matter how far I drifted away, Jesus had always left the Light on for me. I chose to be a wayward son for years and years. I chose. Shakespeare once wrote in Hamlet, “To be or not to be, that is the question.” The Lord says, “To live in darkness or to live in the Light, that is the real question.” The Good News is that He was never far away, a Lighthouse guiding me home. It was up to me to look His way. I did and have never regretted it.