Leaving the light on

I was at the park recently, enjoying a beautiful March afternoon. I saw an old friend coming around the track long before he saw me. It had been quite a while since we had spoken. We were childhood neighbors for a short time decades ago. It is funny how seeing someone can suddenly unearth memories.
Like out of a slingshot, I was taken back to the days of our living close together and playing “in the woods.” It was just a patch of trees, but to our young eyes, it was the jungles of Africa; and the little wet-weather creek, the Amazon River. What wonderful things the mind of a child can create.
I remember the crude huts we built, simple structures out of small saplings and limbs. On one of the many nights he stayed over, we had the brilliant idea of asking Mama to let us camp out. It took some persuading, but she relented. She said she would leave the back porch light on. I think back now and smile at how close we really were, being able to see the light from our little shelter.
Off we went, and as darkness fell, the creatures of the night began to move about. The “great camping expedition” began to lose its appeal. Not being able to see what was shuffling around us caused our imaginations to run wild. Plus, things sound much louder when they break the silence of nighttime. We abandoned our plans in short order. The porch light led us home. Mama knew. She had left “the light on for us”, as Tom Bodett once said about Motel 6.
Those days pass too quickly. The innocence of youth will dim and finally go out. Adulthood is the time when a new darkness will arrive. It is a spiritual darkness where the creatures of temptation and curiosity shuffle around. It is a crossroads we all come to. I did not choose wisely. Neither did my friend.
The Bible tells us in 1 Peter 2:11 that we are merely sojourners and pilgrims, our bodies simple huts easily swayed and broken. As an adult, “playing in the woods” became a real wilderness journey. I remember wandering away too far. It is so easy to get lost in the forest of life. I was not that little kid anymore running to the safety of home, guided by Mama’s porch light. It was there. I did not understand at the time that it was my choice to not see it.
This is what I am getting at. No matter how far I drifted away, Jesus had always left the Light on for me. I chose to be a wayward son for years and years. I chose. Shakespeare once wrote in Hamlet, “To be or not to be, that is the question.” The Lord says, “To live in darkness or to live in the Light, that is the real question.” The Good News is that He was never far away, a Lighthouse guiding me home. It was up to me to look His way. I did and have never regretted it.
Getting back to my old friend, we sat and had a conversation after he recognized me. We talked about, “being cut from the same cloth.” In other words, we came from the same place and lived in the darkness of the world for many, many years. But he, like me, forsook the old life, embraced Jesus, and it showed. Praise the Lord!
But he spoke these words to me, so simple, yet so powerful. I had never thought about it before. He said to me that in the old days, Christians would come up to him and invite him to church? Now, he says they ask, which church do you belong to?
The strength of this statement may not leap out at you at first but think about what he said. When you truly have the Light of Jesus in you, it comes out. There is a change. (2 Corinthians 5:17)
This is so awesome. If you are still in darkness, others see the need to ask you to church. After the change, the question becomes, not if you go to church, but which church you go to? I hope you get the true meaning of what he said. This is powerful.
Jesus said in Matthew 5:14, “Ye are the light of the world.” My old running buddy said it feels so good to know others can see His Light shining before them. That’s good stuff.
Jesus has left the Light on for us all friends. All we gotta do is look. Think about it. May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.