Ledbetter receives Joshua Kaleb Watson Memorial Scholarship

Enterprise High School held its 45th annual JROTC Awards Day program Thursday morning, and over the course of handing out 70 awards, the 17th honor—the announcement of the Joshua Kaleb Watson Memorial Scholarship recipient—made even the toughest in the crowd emotional.

The Joshua Kaleb Watson Memorial Scholarship was established in 2020 to honor the legacy of the former cadet and rifle team captain in the Wildcat Battalion. This scholarship recognizes excellence in high school JROTC cadets and promotes higher education for a student who excels in both leadership and academics.

Watson’s parents, Ben and Sheila, were on hand to present the award to the 2021 recipient, Cadet Major Molly Ledbetter.

After the scholarship was awarded, Sergeant Major Charles Holmes and Sergeant Major Gary Price, both instructors with the JROTC program, unveiled a memorial plaque given by Enterprise High School and the Wildcat Battalion that will rest over the rifle range in Watson’s memory and honor.