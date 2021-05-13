 Skip to main content
Ledbetter receives Joshua Kaleb Watson Memorial Scholarship
Ledbetter receives Joshua Kaleb Watson Memorial Scholarship

  • Updated
Enterprise High School held its 45th annual JROTC Awards Day program Thursday morning, and over the course of handing out 70 awards, the 17th honor—the announcement of the Joshua Kaleb Watson Memorial Scholarship recipient—made even the toughest in the crowd emotional.

The Joshua Kaleb Watson Memorial Scholarship was established in 2020 to honor the legacy of the former cadet and rifle team captain in the Wildcat Battalion. This scholarship recognizes excellence in high school JROTC cadets and promotes higher education for a student who excels in both leadership and academics.

Watson’s parents, Ben and Sheila, were on hand to present the award to the 2021 recipient, Cadet Major Molly Ledbetter.

After the scholarship was awarded, Sergeant Major Charles Holmes and Sergeant Major Gary Price, both instructors with the JROTC program, unveiled a memorial plaque given by Enterprise High School and the Wildcat Battalion that will rest over the rifle range in Watson’s memory and honor.

Watson was hailed a hero and saved countless lives in the December 6, 2019 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola when, after being shot multiple times, he made it outside and was able to give first responders critical details regarding the shooter’s location and physical description. A year after his death, Ben and Sheila traveled back down to Pensacola to accept a posthumously-awarded Purple Heart on his behalf.

Watson graduated from Enterprise High School in 2014 as the captain of the JROTC’s rifle team. After being accepted into the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., he quickly excelled on the Academy’s rifle team and was the captain of the team that defeated Army for the first time since 2009. In May 2019, Watson received his commission as an ensign and a degree in mechanical engineering before moving to NAS Pensacola in November.

