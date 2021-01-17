Leib: an invaluable behind-the-scenes player

Senior Kenneth Leib wasn’t able to spend much of his senior season on the field with his Wildcat teammates, but inside linebacker and speed and agility coach Brad Fortney said his role on the team was just as vital.

"He worked his butt off. Did a ton of scout reps as a junior; I mean a ton of scout reps,” he said. “Played JV, had a couple of surgeries and tried coming back out. He was at practice all the time. He would help me out with anything.”

Aside from his help on the scout team, Leib also served in another role that’s becoming increasingly important in high school football: cameraman.

“He was a vital role for us on Friday nights as a filmer. Even though he couldn’t be on the field, he was just as important as a player on the field with how crucial he was working the end zone camera,” Fortney said. “I’m fortunate to be able to work with him. He’s a hard working kid, and I know he’s going to have a great future.”

One of Fortney’s and Leib’s first interactions when he joined the coaching staff was a conversation about fishing—one he soon won’t let Leib forget.