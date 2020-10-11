Let the (hungry) buyer beware

There are deals out there these days for all us consumers.
Retail is suffering and they are coming up with more creative ways to trade us goods and services for some of our battered bills. You may remember the great dollar, once thought of so highly across the world.
Looking for a place to eat lunch last week I spotted a Subway and decided to eat there. As I looked for a place to park I thought of Jarrod, before all his legal troubles, when he was still the face of the deli dynasty because he lost all that weight by eating nothing but Subway morning, noon and night.
In the ad, Jarrod would hold up that old picture of himself, so we all knew he was telling the truth. Then he showed us his old jeans, that he says used to fit him. Nothing personal, but I kind of got sick of seeing old Jarrod, probably like he got sick at the thought of eating another Subway.
But every now and then I do like one of their sandwiches -- not three times a day, every day, but now and then. So I parked my car and headed towards a turkey footlong.
The sign on the outside said, “Regular Foot Long, $5.00 - All Day Every Day,” or something to that effect. I stepped up to the counter, glad to be the second person in line. The guy working at the beginning of the counter -- the bread, meat and cheese guy -- asked the man in front of me if he wanted his sandwich toasted. “No,” came the customer’s response.
It was almost my turn and bread, meat, cheese guy turned to greet me after putting the other guy’s sub in the toaster.
“I don’t want it toasted,” the hungry but alert man said. Bread, meat, cheese guy didn’t miss a beat, spinning and quickly removing the sub from the toaster and passing it on to veggie girl.
“What’ll it be for you sir?” he asked me next.
“Turkey on wheat with American cheese.”
“Okie dokie,” said bread, meat, cheese guy, and he continued talking as he slapped everything on the bread.
Because of his mask, I couldn’t understand a word he said, so I just nodded as his hands finished quickly what they must have done a thousand times a day. He finished by putting on the wrong cheese, cheddar I think, and then asked me if I wanted it toasted.
Does it really matter what I say? I thought to myself while telling him no. I moved down to veggie girl, who got everything right. Then I took another step over to cash register guy.
“Combo?” he asked me.
“No, just the sandwich,” I said.
He flicked his fingers over the register and told me “$6.97.” I thought a few seconds about what he said and came up with tax of 40% on the five-dollar sandwich.
“I thought the regular footlongs were five bucks,” I said to cash register guy. He looked at me like I had a poodle sitting on my head. So I tried again.
“The sign on your window says that a regular footlong is five dollars.” Still nothing. But others heard me because bread, meat, cheddar cheese, toaster guy said, “You ordered the turkey breast.”
“So what’s a regular?” I asked him. But he was already asking someone else if they wanted their sandwich toasted.
The line behind me was getting longer and I could feel their ire, all directed at me. I was messing with one of the world’s grand designs, slowing down the Subway line.
Cash register guy stood staring at me with his palm out, emotionless. I thought about telling him to forget it, but I was hungry so I handed him 10 bucks.
No wonder Jarrod got so skinny: he couldn’t afford the deals.
