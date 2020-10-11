Let the (hungry) buyer beware

There are deals out there these days for all us consumers.

Retail is suffering and they are coming up with more creative ways to trade us goods and services for some of our battered bills. You may remember the great dollar, once thought of so highly across the world.

Looking for a place to eat lunch last week I spotted a Subway and decided to eat there. As I looked for a place to park I thought of Jarrod, before all his legal troubles, when he was still the face of the deli dynasty because he lost all that weight by eating nothing but Subway morning, noon and night.

In the ad, Jarrod would hold up that old picture of himself, so we all knew he was telling the truth. Then he showed us his old jeans, that he says used to fit him. Nothing personal, but I kind of got sick of seeing old Jarrod, probably like he got sick at the thought of eating another Subway.

But every now and then I do like one of their sandwiches -- not three times a day, every day, but now and then. So I parked my car and headed towards a turkey footlong.