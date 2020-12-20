Letter to the Editor: Not the time to let our guard down

While we struggle with the increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients that need our care, we are also caring for the other medical needs in our communities, treating injuries from accidents, heart attacks and all other medical conditions that need attention. Our healthcare system is stressed to capacity and adding another holiday surge could have dire consequences.

To help limit the spread of COVID-19 we must have your help. Because the virus is so rampant in the community, any interaction outside your home is risky. For that reason, we ask that you evaluate any departure from your home by weighing the importance of your journey against your possible exposure and the risk of an adverse outcome should you become infected.

If you do leave your home, please remember the three essential rules to lower, but not eliminate, your risk. Mask wearing is not optional, it is foundational in protection and must cover both the mouth and nose to be effective. Next, six feet of distance is a minimum distance of separation, and it applies in all four directions. Lastly, hand sanitizing, hand washing and not touching your face are also critical steps. If we all take these precautions, we can prevent the tragedy of increasing deaths in January.

We are all tired of this pandemic and of the precautions we have been asked to take; nevertheless, it would be much better to reduce this year’s holiday gatherings than to celebrate the holidays next year with an empty chair at the table. As we together face this pandemic, may we with Tiny Tim say “God bless us everyone."