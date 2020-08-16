Letter to the Editor: Save the USPS

Editor:

My grandson lived with us in Enterprise for several years when he was a pre-teen. About five years ago, he and his parents moved to North Carolina. He is now 20 years old and on his own.

With the conditions we are faced with, things can be hard when just starting out. I became aware that my grandson needed some financial help, and decided to send him a check for $1,200 to help with rent, food, gas, etc. We got the check in the mail, and after a week we checked to see if he received it. He didn't. We called again after the second and then the third week. He did not receive our letter.

We contacted our bank and they said we could put a cancel payment on the check. Normally there would be a fee, but not in our case. After another week or so, the check finally showed up. Then, we had to call the bank and have them reverse the cancel payment so he could cash the check. We had to jump through all kinds of hoops and get worried to death.

But here's the deal: President Trump put in a fellow who has no experience with the USPS to be its Postmaster General. This Trump-appointed Postmaster General seems to have a conflict of interest as he has millions invested in companies that are competing against the USPS. It appears that he was appointed by Trump to delay the mail — so that sending in mail-in votes will be delayed — and if they are beyond the deadline, will not be counted.

George G. Reese Jr., Enterprise

