Lettermen of the USA provides Laptops for Heroes to Alabama Gold Star Children

“It’s an amazing time of the year,” said the elder Fuhrman, founder and president of LotUSA. “I know it’s unprecedented times too, but we still have the Christmas cheer in our community and in our state. That’s what it’s all about, us being able to give back to Gold Star families and extend our programs.”

Laptops for Heroes is the latest effort of LotUSA, joining Wheels for Heroes, Homes for Heroes and Autographs for Heroes.

Madison’s Lori Woeber, a homeschool mom, was at the Huntsville luncheon event. LotUSA had laptops for her sons Owen and Nathan, but Nathan was sick. Their brother Jacob stood in for him.

“At the beginning of the school year, I had enough money to buy one laptop for my three children,” she said. “They’ve all been sharing, so they have to take turns, so the school day goes really long. We got two more laptops today and my children don’t have to share anymore, so it’s amazing. It’s an amazing gift.”

Earlier, Bailee Stone was at the Homewood breakfast event with her daughter Elyza Grego, a third-grader at Springville Elementary.