Level Plains queens help community during holiidays

When the Level Plains Queens learned that Mayor Ronnie Thompson and Police Chief Johnny Summers were organizing the city's third annual Christmas Toy Drop, they pitched in to help raise the funds needed to make the project a success.

Not only did the girls raise enough money to buy toys for every child who wanted one, funds remaining were used to provide Christmas dinner for three Level Plains families whose situation had come to the attention of Thompson and Summers.

Family dinners - complete with sides and drinks - were delivered to the families Christmas Eve by Thompson and Summers.

Thompson said that his hope is to increase the number of dinners delivered next Christmas. “We hope to make this a Level Plains tradition,” he said.

Calling the Level Plains Queens “a very vital part of this community,” Summers credits their active support for making many of the community-wide events possible.

“They raised the money to make it possible for our third annual toy drop to be the success that it was,” Summers said. “The toys were distributed at the police department. Our goal is to make sure that everyone in Level Plains was able to pick up a toy, no questions asked.”

The queens also assisted, along with the First Baptist Church of Level Plains and Pastor Tim Gann, with the Breast Cancer Awareness Stroll held in October held before the city’s Trunk or Treat event the same day. The inaugural fundraising stroll raised some $1,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a result of the community coming together, the mayor said.