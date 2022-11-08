Lions Club fall pancake breakfast will be served on Saturday

The Enterprise Lions Club will host its fall pancake breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 7:30 until 10 a.m. at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market on Main Street.

“We can’t promise you a pumpkin spice latte with your pancakes, but we can promise that you will ‘fall’ in love with our hot, fresh, delicious pancakes and sausage prepared by our very own Lions, served with milk, coffee, and orange juice, said Enterprise Lion Club member Linda Gordon.

Guests may dine in or pick up “to-go” boxes. Tickets are $5 apiece and may be purchased from any Enterprise Lions Club member or at the door on Saturday.

Gordon said this event is a major fundraiser for the Lions Club, which supports a number of worthy causes in the local area.

Funds raised will go toward vision care for those in Enterprise who could not otherwise afford it, to Camp Seale Harris (a camp for children with diabetes), and Lions Sight, headquartered in Birmingham, as well as other programs and organizations that may apply for funds.

“Without the help and support of the community, the Lions Club would not be able to help others in need,” Gordon said. The motto of the Lions Club International is ‘We serve,’ so come out for breakfast on Saturday, Nove. 12, and let the Enterprise Lions serve you breakfast.”