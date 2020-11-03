 Skip to main content
Lions Club Fall Pancake Breakfast
The Enterprise Lions Club will host its fall pancake breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Po Folks restaurant. Tickets are $5 a person and are available from any Enterprise Lions member or at the door.  Carry-out meals will also be available and can be purchased at the door.      

The menu includes delicious pancakes, sausage, milk, coffee and orange juice. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be observed and dine-in guests will be seated throughout the restaurant to maintain proper distancing. Facial masks will be worn by the Lions volunteers and guests entering the restaurant.

This event is a major fundraiser for the Lions Club and allows the Club to support a number of worthy causes in the local area. Funds raised will go toward vision care for those in Enterprise who could not otherwise afford it, to Camp Seale Harris (a camp for children with diabetes), the Coffee County Youth Leadership program and Lions Sight headquartered in Birmingham as well as other programs and organizations that may apply for funds.

The motto of the Lions Club International is “We serve,” so come out for pancakes on Saturday, Nov. 7 and let the Enterprise Lions serve you breakfast.

