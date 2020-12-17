 Skip to main content
Lions Club raises over $2,000 for Red Kettle Campaign
Lions Club raises over $2,000 for Red Kettle Campaign

Pictured from left are Bob Turner, who coordinates the bell ringing for the Lions Club, Laura Snell and First Vice-President Terry Cauthen. 

Laura Snell of the Salvation Army recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about the Red Kettle Campaign and thanked the club for its support this year.

Snell serves as a social worker, store manager and campaign coordinator for the Salvation Army. She has had less help this year from individuals and clubs due to the COVID pandemic, but she wanted to thank the Lions for helping raise $2,039 so far this season.  

Snell reported that 92 cents of every dollar raised goes back into the local community. Her area of responsibility includes Dale, Coffee, Butler, Covington, Conecuh and Escambia counties. Much of the money raised goes for disaster relief.

This year, there have been several major natural disasters in the southeast, meaning the funds raised are needed more than ever. Snell was part of a disaster relief team that traveled to Lake Charles, La. following Hurricane Laura and testified to the need for help following the storm. The sale of items donated to the Salvation Army store in Ozark also helps to fund the services provided by the organization.     

