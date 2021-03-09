Lions Club spring pancake breakfast is Saturday

The Enterprise Lions Club will host its spring pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 13, from 7 a.m. to 10: a.m. at Po Folks restaurant. Tickets are $5 a person and are available from any Enterprise Lions member or at the door.

The menu includes delicious pancakes and sausage (prepared by our very own Lions), milk, coffee and orange juice. Guests may dine in or pick up “to-go” boxes. Those who choose to dine in will be seated throughout the restaurant to comply with social distancing guidelines, and everyone is asked to wear a mask when entering the restaurant.

This event is a major fundraiser for the Lions Club, which supports a number of worthy causes in the local area. Funds raised will go toward vision care for those in Enterprise who could not otherwise afford it, to Camp Seale Harris (a camp for children with diabetes), the Coffee County Youth Leadership program and Lions Sight headquartered in Birmingham, as well as other programs and organizations that may apply for funds. Without the help and support of the community, the Lions Club would not be able to help others in need.

The motto of the Lions Club International is “We Serve,” so come out for breakfast on Saturday, March 13, and let the Enterprise Lions serve you breakfast before you head downtown for the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.