Lions Club to hold annual bike ride fundraiser virtually

In the past year, the term “virtual” has been applied to everything from the classroom, to church services, club meetings, family reunions and business meetings. Now, get ready for the first ever Enterprise Lion’s Club Boll Weevil 100 Virtual Bike Ride!

During the COVID pandemic when many gyms were closed, people rushed out to buy bikes of all kinds: traditional bikes, mountain bikes, racing bikes and even stationary bikes like the Peloton and Nordic Trac brands. Because this year’s event will be held virtually, those bikers can now mount their bikes and participate in the Boll Weevil 100 no matter where they live.

The Boll Weevil 100 virtual event will take place between June 1 and June 24, and riders may choose from several events: the 100 mile ride, the 100K ride, a 25 mile ride or a shorter 7.5 mile fun ride.

The registration fee for those 18 and older for the 100 mile, 100K and 25 mile rides is $60, and the 17 and under fee for those events is $35. The 7.5 mile fun ride for all ages has a registration fee of $25.

The entire family can participate in this event! Participants can ride in their neighborhood, on the bike trails or in the comfort of their own home gym. Riders will log their miles and complete the rider’s log as proof of their ride.