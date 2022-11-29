Lions' district governor Gideons visits Enterprise

Bub Gideons, district governor for District 34-C of the Alabama Lions Clubs, began his talk to members recently by saying, “You know, it’s hard to get to Enterprise from Atmore.”

He noted that many people think that Atmore has only gamblers and prisoners, but he assured his audience that the Lions Club in Atmore is alive and well during his recent visit to the Enterprise Lions Club.

As district governor, Gideons visits all 35 clubs in the district, which encompasses the lower third of Alabama, from Montgomery south. He noted that District 34-C has launched more clubs in the last 60 days than any other district in the U.S.

Gideons said he also wants to know what the clubs in his area are doing and encouraged every club to report its activities to the state and to the newsletter editor. District 34-C clubs also have a good track record of paying their dues to the state organization and of reporting service projects, he said.

Gideons' theme for this year is “Community Matters,” and this could be interpreted in two different ways. Every community matters or has importance, and every community has “matters” to be addressed and recognized. He is learning as much as he can about the communities in his district during his tenure as district governor.

Having recently attended the International Convention in Montreal, Gideons brought greetings from the International President Bob Sheehan, who is from Bird Island, Wisconsin.

Sheehan's theme is “Together We Can,” and he encouraged all Lions to work together to help their clubs grow, to aid their communities, and to help others in need around the world.

Gideons reported that Lions are currently stationed in Poland at the Ukraine border to help refugees fleeing the war, and other Lions are currently engaged in helping Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian. He also reminded the club that donating to Lions International allows the organization to offer grants to communities affected by natural disasters.

Locally, Gideons praised the Enterprise club for its ongoing service projects, for its camaraderie, and for its well-organized meetings.

When asked about the district disaster relief trailer, Gideons reported that he is looking for a place to store the trailer that is about halfway between Montgomery and the Florida state line, so that it can more easily be deployed when and where needed. The club hopes to borrow the trailer and enter it in the Enterprise Christmas Parade.

Gideons concluded his talk by reminding everyone that the district convention will be held in Eufaula on March 17 and 18, 2023.

Enterprise Lions Club President Mike Thomas presented Gideons with a Lions Challenge Coin and thanked him for visiting.

The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. A catered lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker. Guests are welcome to attend.