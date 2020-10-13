Lions get school 'tour' in odd year

The Enterprise Lions Club recently welcomed Austin Pless as the club’s guest speaker.
Austin is a ninth grader at Enterprise High School and the grandson of Lions Tailtwister George Baum and Secretary Sue Baum. Austin spoke to the club about how this school year has differed from previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the last several weeks, junior high and high school students have had an alternating schedule for their classes. Students whose last names begin with the letters A-K attended in-person classes on Mondays and Wednesdays; those whose last names begin with L-Z attended classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays are designated for catch-up work and getting help with classwork. When students are not attending classes in person, they have "virtual" school days where they do their schoolwork remotely.
Austin reported that when students first arrive on campus in the mornings they are restricted to the first floor of the main building and they are required to assemble in small groups – no large group gatherings are allowed. Previously, Austin noted, band students could congregate in the band room and practice their music prior to the beginning of first period classes. Now, however, they are not allowed to do so.
Band is his first class of the day, so when the bell rings, he moves to the band room, where students are required to wear masks when they are not playing their instruments. The band room is a large room, so it is easy for students to space themselves farther apart than in some other classrooms. Chairs are disinfected before and after class to help diminish the chance of spreading germs from one class to another.
History is Austin’s second period class, and he noted that his teacher likes to do projects to help students understand the material. However, with social distancing in place, and smaller numbers of students in class, this has been more difficult to accomplish. Further, he stated that the students are not allowed to share materials or to bring visual aids such as food when they present their projects to the class.
In his Spanish class, students sit at every other desk, as they do in other classes, and the class has proceeded pretty much as normal. When asked about exams, Austin said that some teachers still use paper and pencil exams, while others have gone to computerized exams.
Lunch period is not the social event is used to be, either. Students are spaced farther apart than in the past, and they are encouraged to eat their meals outside when the weather permits.
Austin rides the bus to his next class, medical terminology, at the Technology Center. On the bus, students sit in every other seat with only one student per seat, and they are all wearing masks.
Band practice has gone on as usual, except for students wearing masks when not playing and maintaining “social distances” from other students as much as possible. New rules are in place when the band is in uniform and performing at a football game, and the band director made the wise decision not to travel to away games, keeping the safety of the students and staff in mind.
Austin also explained that seating charts in each class help when the school has to conduct contact tracing if a student tests positive for COVID-19. He noted that classrooms are disinfected after each class, again to minimize the transmission of germs. While on campus, students are required to wear masks.
On the days that students do not attend class in person, they have assignments waiting for them on Google Classroom. Many of the club members had no idea what Google Classroom was, so Austin explained how it worked.
There are no “Zoom” classes – instead, the students retrieve their assignments, complete them on the computer and submit them to the instructor via their computers.
Questions can be emailed to the instructor who will answer them as soon as possible, usually during the planning period. Austin noted that the Smart Music software used for his band class has been his greatest challenge so far, citing not-always-reliable internet service as a problem.
To ensure that all students have access to technology, the schools allow students who need them to check out Chromebooks so they can complete their computer assignments. Lions Club members in attendance were impressed with how well students, families and school personnel have faced the challenges before them and how technology has allowed school to continue in the midst of a pandemic.
This academic year has certainly been a challenge for students, faculty, staff and administrators, as well as for parents. However, it appears that everyone has worked hard to keep classes going and to ensure that students have the resources they need to complete their assignments.
Students have had to adapt, school staff members have had to adapt and parents and support groups have had to adapt. It’s not been easy, and everyone will be glad when school can return to “normal.”
Starting October 14, all junior high and high school students will return to in-person classes. Let’s hope that “normal school days” are just around the corner.
