Lions get school 'tour' in odd year

History is Austin’s second period class, and he noted that his teacher likes to do projects to help students understand the material. However, with social distancing in place, and smaller numbers of students in class, this has been more difficult to accomplish. Further, he stated that the students are not allowed to share materials or to bring visual aids such as food when they present their projects to the class.

In his Spanish class, students sit at every other desk, as they do in other classes, and the class has proceeded pretty much as normal. When asked about exams, Austin said that some teachers still use paper and pencil exams, while others have gone to computerized exams.

Lunch period is not the social event is used to be, either. Students are spaced farther apart than in the past, and they are encouraged to eat their meals outside when the weather permits.

Austin rides the bus to his next class, medical terminology, at the Technology Center. On the bus, students sit in every other seat with only one student per seat, and they are all wearing masks.