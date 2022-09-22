Lions hear from wrestling enthusiast

Kyle Stiffler recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about what he called the fastest-growing sport in the Wiregrass.

Stiffler recently started the Assassins Wrestling Club and a non-profit organization to help young people who want to get involved in wrestling.

Stiffler moved to the area from New Jersey when his father was stationed at Fort Rucker with the Air Force. He has over 30 years’ experience in wrestling, and he noted that this sport was one that was missing from the many that were offered to the youth of the area. Because of that, five years ago Stiffler started the Assassins Wrestling Club with his three sons as the first members.

It is the first of its kind in the area, and it is growing by leaps and bounds, Stiffler said. If you thought there would not be much interest in wrestling in an area seemingly dominated by other sports, you would be wrong. Stiffler has been instrumental in starting five clubs at schools in the area – three in Dothan, one in Enterprise, and one in Troy. He’s hoping to start the next club in Andalusia.

Stiffler said that wrestling is a sport that girls and boys from age three to college-age can participate in. In fact, women’s wrestling at the college level is the fastest growing sport in the nation, and many female wrestlers will find scholarships waiting for them when they start checking out colleges, he said. “It is a great sport for athletes in other sports who want to stay in shape between their playing seasons.”

Stiffler not only wants his wrestlers to learn the finer points of wrestling, but he also wants them to build a good work ethic and to see the benefits of working hard to achieve a goal.

One young female wrestler in Enterprise, Evelyn Holmes Smith, has worked her way to the national level and has won two straight state championships. She is a sophomore in high school.

Stiffler reported that the wrestling program at Enterprise High School has grown to about 60 students, and that while he helped get the program started, he cannot coach at a school and also coach wrestling outside of school. So, he said, he would rather have his young wrestlers for eight months of the year when they are not wrestling with their schools than just during their school season. He does enjoy working with many of the students who are also on the high school wrestling team during their “off” season, he said.

The non-profit organization that Stiffler founded was formed to help the wrestlers pay for equipment and travel to tournaments. He noted that he has helped young people from all around the area to be able to participate in the sport.

The Enterprise High School women’s wrestling team will be sponsoring a tournament on December 19-20 this winter. Stiffler stated that his club has girls competing in all weight categories, and he is proud of how much interest there has been in women’s wrestling.

In January, the high school wrestling teams will host a tournament on the same day that Stiffler’s younger wrestlers will be engaged in a tournament to be held at the New Brockton Farm Center. Even though the school teams have not been in existence for very long, they have come a long way and he predicts that they will be state champions before long.

For more information on Assassins Wrestling, visit their Facebook page or their website www.assassinswrestling.com.

The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market on Main Street in Enterprise. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker. Guests are welcome to attend.