Little Free Libraries encourage community literacy

Two Enterprise residents have recently made an effort to encourage reading and increased access to books by creating Little Free Libraries.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit that promotes reading and book sharing through the building of little libraries in communities, where users are encouraged to take books and also bring their own to share.
When Rachel Yorgey moved to Enterprise in December, she had a hard time meeting new people due to the pandemic. She said that a friend of hers had previously started a Little Free Library and Yorgey thought it would be a good way to bring the community together in a socially-distanced way.
Yorgey said that while she doesn’t think Enterprise is lacking options for books and reading, the little libraries are an easy option for those who may not be able to visit a public library.
“When we first got here, we only had one car because we were coming from overseas, so I couldn’t go to the library often,” Yorgey said. “I just think it’s a great opportunity if you have one within walking distance or at the park. Like, maybe you wouldn’t normally go to the library or maybe it’s stressful with a lot of kids to go to the library… I just think it’s another opportunity to promote literacy in our neighborhood, whether there’s great libraries or not. It’s just another point of access.”
With hers now fully running and having just received her official plaque from the Little Free Library organization, Yorgey wants to help existing little libraries become officially registered. She said that she has seen some around Enterprise, but none of them are chartered on the LFL website, which makes them easy to find on their map.
Being part of a military family, Yorgey said her family won’t live in Enterprise forever, so she wants to help create more little libraries that will remain a permanent part of the city. She said she is interested in getting local clubs and businesses to co-sponsor the material and chartering costs and putting the libraries in heavily trafficked locations.
“I wanted to start with mine, but my hope is by the time I leave there are more in the community that are easy to find and maybe it’s something that’s on the Visit Enterprise website,” Yorgey said. “It just adds to the literacy availability in the area and it gets people excited.”
Kathy Pattie, an English instructor at Enterprise State Community College, also took the initiative to start her own Little Free Library.
Pattie said that her main goal for the little library is to improve community literacy, particularly in underserved communities. That is the main reason she put her library in New Brockton, which does not have a public library.
“I’ve always been fortunate,” Pattie said. “I am a bookaholic. I read constantly and I can afford the books. There are people who would be bookaholics if they could afford the books. So if people start regularly swapping their own books through the community instead of doing what I’ve been doing, which is hoarding books, then a lot more people can find the same escape I’ve had. I really think it benefits education.”
Pattie said she visits the little library every week to rotate the library’s inventory to keep it updated. While she wanted to encourage children to read and find books they enjoy, she tries to keep the library full of a variety of books for all ages.
In the future, Pattie wants to create more little libraries in Kinston and other communities in Coffee County that don’t have a public library.
Pattie updates the books in her little library each week on Facebook, and Instagram can follow Yorgey’s little library journey at @charlieslittlefreelibrary.