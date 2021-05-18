Little Free Libraries encourage community literacy

Two Enterprise residents have recently made an effort to encourage reading and increased access to books by creating Little Free Libraries.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit that promotes reading and book sharing through the building of little libraries in communities, where users are encouraged to take books and also bring their own to share.

When Rachel Yorgey moved to Enterprise in December, she had a hard time meeting new people due to the pandemic. She said that a friend of hers had previously started a Little Free Library and Yorgey thought it would be a good way to bring the community together in a socially-distanced way.

Yorgey said that while she doesn’t think Enterprise is lacking options for books and reading, the little libraries are an easy option for those who may not be able to visit a public library.