Local adventurers inducted into hall of fame

Two local men were recently inducted into the newly created Alabama Sports and Adventure Hall of Fame. James Bullinger, of Level Plains, and Nick Ciuzio, of Enterprise, were among 11 individuals and groups inducted at the inaugural ceremony in Dothan in late January.
Bullinger, a writer for Navigator Development Group, Inc., began his hiking journey in an effort to live a healthier lifestyle. After completing the Camino de Santiago in Spain, Bullinger decided to start setting new physical challenges for himself, which has led him to many different mountain climbs, including Cayambe, the world’s third highest volcano.
Bullinger has also taken up high pointing, hiking the highest point in every state. His current goal is completing every state in the continental U.S. So far he has reached 23, including Washington D.C. This year, his plan is to reach Washington’s highest point, Mount Rainier.
“I turned 64 this year, but I’m going to continue working on my bucket list before I get too old and too tired,” Bullinger said.
Bullinger said his outdoor adventures have had many positive impacts on his life, the most important one being the improvements to his health. He also said getting to see other parts of the country and world have also made his life richer.
Bullinger said he was honored to be inducted into the ASA Hall of Fame and he hopes his induction can inspire others to be more active, which is the main goal of Bullinger’s YouTube channel, “Bama Hiker.” There, he documents his different climbing adventures, and his videos of his trip walking the Camino in Spain have resulted in Bullinger mentoring over three dozen others to do the same.
“I hope my ‘Bama Hiker’ adventures on YouTube, and now Facebook, help to inspire and motivate others to become more active, attempt new challenges and live a fuller life,” he said.
In an effort to raise money for a restoration project for the Army Aviation Museum Foundation, Bullinger asked people to pledge money towards his climb of Cotopaxi in Equador in 2020. The effort raised over $10,000 for the project. A retired Army pilot, Bullinger said this has been his greatest achievement gained from his mountain climbing.
Ciuzio, an engineering teacher at Enterprise High School, said he has always “had a taste for adventure,” but was first inspired to take up mountain climbing after a trip to Portland, where he fell in love with the mountains there. A year later, Ciuzio returned to Oregon to climb his first mountain, Mount Hood.
Most recently, Ciuzio summited Mount Denali in Alaska, the highest mountain in North America. Ciuzio said that it has been his most challenging climb to date, even after six months of training and preparation.
“It’s hard to prepare for all of the conditions that you’re going to face on the mountain,” Ciuzio said. “You can’t replicate altitude in Alabama and you can’t replicate eight hour days carrying a sled and 50 pound packs… You go through this training and you think it’s going to kill you, but then you get to the mountain and think, ‘Wow, I wish I would’ve trained harder.’”
Ciuzio said he would like to continue completing each of one of the “seven summits of the world,” the highest points on each continent. He is currently planning his next trip to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.
Ciuzio said both the levels of fitness and the experiences he has gained through mountain climbing have been very rewarding.
“Being able to stand on top of a mountain and look out is just an overwhelming experience,” he said. “It’s hard to describe, but it’s just a wonderful experience.”
Ciuzio said he encourages everyone to start their own outdoor adventures, whether it’s mountain climbing or a simple walk outside.
“You just have to start wherever you are in life and whatever fitness level you’re at,” he said. “You just have to start… Everyone starts in a different place, but wherever you are, it shouldn’t discourage you.”
The other inductees into the Alabama Sports and Adventure Hall of Fame include: The Special Olympics Gold Medal Volleyball Team, Melinda and Buck McClendon, Larry and Rona Dykes, Dale Nash, Kim Meeker, Troy Foundation and Wiregrass Foundation Board Members, James Wells and the Southeast Alabama Mountainbikers, Bob Theune, Joe Copeland, Charles Coggins and Eddie Ray Hunt, Jr.