Local adventurers inducted into hall of fame

Bullinger said he was honored to be inducted into the ASA Hall of Fame and he hopes his induction can inspire others to be more active, which is the main goal of Bullinger’s YouTube channel, “Bama Hiker.” There, he documents his different climbing adventures, and his videos of his trip walking the Camino in Spain have resulted in Bullinger mentoring over three dozen others to do the same.

“I hope my ‘Bama Hiker’ adventures on YouTube, and now Facebook, help to inspire and motivate others to become more active, attempt new challenges and live a fuller life,” he said.

In an effort to raise money for a restoration project for the Army Aviation Museum Foundation, Bullinger asked people to pledge money towards his climb of Cotopaxi in Equador in 2020. The effort raised over $10,000 for the project. A retired Army pilot, Bullinger said this has been his greatest achievement gained from his mountain climbing.

Ciuzio, an engineering teacher at Enterprise High School, said he has always “had a taste for adventure,” but was first inspired to take up mountain climbing after a trip to Portland, where he fell in love with the mountains there. A year later, Ciuzio returned to Oregon to climb his first mountain, Mount Hood.