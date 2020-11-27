Local agencies receive $13.8M to assist low-income families

MONTGOMERY—Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $13.8 million to help low-income households with home energy costs during the winter months amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants will enable 19 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families whose income was affected by the coronavirus pandemic heat their homes this winter.

“As we enter the coldest months of the year, many low-income residents find themselves in even tougher situations due to the pandemic and may struggle to afford higher heating bills along with other needs,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants provide additional funding to assist in lowering the costs for many of them by making one-time emergency payments.”

Gov. Ivey awarded the grants to 19 community agencies that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals who wish to be considered for assistance according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.