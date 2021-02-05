Local agencies receive almost $48 million to assist low-income families with utility costs

MONTGOMERY—Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $47.8 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months.

The grants will enable 19 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2021.

“The coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will provide additional funding to assist in lowering the costs for many of them.”

Gov. Ivey awarded the grants to 19 community agencies that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals who wish to be considered for assistance according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. These grants in addition to grant funds of $13 million in grants awarded through the CARES Act in late 2020.