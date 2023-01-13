Local AMVETS seek Americanism Contest entries

DALEVILLE - Each year, the national American Veterans – AMVETS - organization holds an Americanism contest and entries from area youth are now being sought for this year’s contest, according to Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7 Commander Kevin Turley.

All children from kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to participate, whether they attend public, private schools or those who are homeschooled, Turley said. Students in kindergarten through first grade can enter the flag drawing contest, students in second through fifth grades can enter the poster contest, and students in the sixth through 12th grades can enter the essay writing contest.

“The AMVETS Americanism Program is a patriotic program the organization offers to schools and youth organizations as a resource for teaching children in kindergarten through 12th grade about their American heritage, civics and citizenship,” Turley said. “There will be a first place medal for each grade group awarded by the Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7.”

Winning entries will also be forwarded to the Department of Alabama AMVETS to compete with other entries across the state, Turley said. At least one ninth or 10th grader will receive an all-expense paid trip to the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, Pa. which is a four-day weekend experience including fun, educational, youth-oriented activities with speakers and sightseeing.

Entry packets can be obtained on the Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7 Facebook page or by emailing KevinTurley334@gmail.com. Entries must be received by March 1 to be eligible.

The AMVETS Southeast Alabama American Veterans Post 7 officially opened in Daleville 13 months ago.

“We initially met through having worked together in real estate and other service projects in the community,” Turley said. “We were looking for a veteran’s organization that was inclusive of everyone who is currently serving or who has served our national honorably. AMVETS met that standard.

“The closest AMVETS post was in Opp, so we initiated the process to form a post in Daleville,” he said. “That allows us to serve veterans in Dale and neighboring counties.”

Charter members are from Daleville, Enterprise, Chancellor, Elba and Newton, Turley said. “If you want to join an extremely active group to help and honor our veterans and community, you are invited to attend a meeting and check the post out.”

The AMVETS organization was created in 1944 as many veterans were helping returning World War II veterans obtain their earned benefits from the federal government, Turley said. “As the number of veterans swelled to millions, it was realized there was a need for a national organization to provide this assistance.”

On Dec. 10, 1944, 18 representatives from nine veterans’ organizations collaborated to form what is now AMVETS. On July 23, 1947, then President Harry Truman signed Public Law 216 making AMVETS the first World War II organization chartered by Congress. The charter has been amended several times to include veterans of other wars.

Serving with Turley on the organization’s board are Travis Parker, first vice commander and publicity chair; Ben Jimmerson, second vice commander, finance and service officer; Chris Carilie, adjunct; Rev. John Logsdon, chaplain; and Karl Boesen, provost marshal.

The Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7 meets on the first Thursday of each month and membership is open to all currently serving or honorably discharged service members of the U. S. Armed Forces to include Reserve and National Guard members.