Local AU student earns Alfa scholarship
Local AU student earns Alfa scholarship

081120-ent-richey-p1

Caroline Richey of New Brockton is a senior nursing student at Auburn University.

 ALFA PHOTO

A local college student was one of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.

Caroline Richey of New Brockton is a senior at Auburn University studying nursing. The scholarship may go toward tuition, fees, books or supplies for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell said he’s proud this scholarship program can help students as they work toward earning degrees at community colleges and universities.

“Education is extremely important for our young people, and graduating with an associate or bachelor’s degree opens so many doors,” Parnell said. “I’m glad the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program can relieve some of the stress related to paying tuition bills.”

The 2020 Alfa Foundation Scholarship recipients represent 43 Alabama counties and 21 institutions of higher learning.

The program is administered through Scholarship America, which selects recipients based on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals.

In over seven years, the Alfa Foundation has awarded $650,000 in scholarships to students from 65 counties studying at 36 Alabama universities, colleges and technical schools.

