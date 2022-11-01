Local AUSA chapter helps Army Community Services

A check for $3,000 was recently donated to the Fort Rucker Holiday Food Assistance Program from the Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA).

The program provides military families with vouchers to purchase food from the commissary for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The Fort Rucker–Wiregrass Chapter of AUSA is made up of more than 1,000 local businesses professionals, civic leaders, and city, state, and government elected officials and employees dedicated to supporting soldiers and their families who live and work in the Wiregrass area of Southeast Alabama.

The chapter focuses its support efforts to not only the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, but also to Army Reserve, Army National Guard units, and Army recruiting units throughout Wiregrass region, as well as a number of Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) programs in the area.