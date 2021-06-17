Local beekeeper talks importance of bees

A queen bee lays between 1,500-2,000 eggs every day in her hive. Bees have five eyes, three of which help them orient to the sun, and a beehive can hold as many as 60,000 bees.

In recent years, society has been warned about how crucial bees are to our survival and their importance in pollinating fruits and vegetables and other plants necessary for our day to day lives. Richard Woodham, a local master beekeeper and owner of Honey Bee Queens and Hive Products, LLC, recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club on the importance of bees in our communities.

To keep his certification current, Woodham speaks to local groups and organizations about the importance of bees in our daily lives, our food products and our economy; in fact, the bee is the only insect that produces food that humans eat—honey. Woodham even said the bee could be the second insect to have a positive impact on the Wiregrass area, the first being the boll weevil, which prompted farmers to switch from growing cotton to growing peanuts.

In the last 20 years or so, the bee populations have been on a decline and researchers have scrambled to discover the cause, but Woodham said he thinks the decline may be leveling off as new measures have been put in place to help save the bees. If bees were to die out completely, one-third of our food supply would be lost.