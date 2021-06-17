Local beekeeper talks importance of bees

A queen bee lays between 1,500-2,000 eggs every day in her hive. Bees have five eyes, three of which help them orient to the sun, and a beehive can hold as many as 60,000 bees.
In recent years, society has been warned about how crucial bees are to our survival and their importance in pollinating fruits and vegetables and other plants necessary for our day to day lives. Richard Woodham, a local master beekeeper and owner of Honey Bee Queens and Hive Products, LLC, recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club on the importance of bees in our communities.
To keep his certification current, Woodham speaks to local groups and organizations about the importance of bees in our daily lives, our food products and our economy; in fact, the bee is the only insect that produces food that humans eat—honey. Woodham even said the bee could be the second insect to have a positive impact on the Wiregrass area, the first being the boll weevil, which prompted farmers to switch from growing cotton to growing peanuts.
In the last 20 years or so, the bee populations have been on a decline and researchers have scrambled to discover the cause, but Woodham said he thinks the decline may be leveling off as new measures have been put in place to help save the bees. If bees were to die out completely, one-third of our food supply would be lost.
Because he is passionate about keeping bees, raising bees and protecting them from harmful situations, Woodham is working with the Enterprise City Council to try to formulate an ordinance that would allow people to keep bees inside the city limits. Currently, beekeeping is allowed in the county areas, but not in the city limits. He said recognizes that certain restrictions and limitations would have to be in place to protect the citizens and the bees, but he hopes that something can be worked out. The southeast corner of Alabama is possibly the only area of the state that does not actively pursue beekeeping as an economic or environmental activity.
Promoting beekeeping in our area can also have a positive impact on the local economy. Anyone interested in having bees on the property will have an initial investment to purchase the hives, equipment and bees, and after the first year, during which there will be no honey to harvest, the only expense is maintaining the hives.
Beekeepers can expect to harvest 50 pounds of honey from each hive every year. Depending on the number of hives they have and the price of honey, beekeepers can look forward to a nice income from their hives every year, and other products can also be produced and sold. Beeswax can be used to make candles and lip balm, and honey never spoils and has a number of medicinal uses itself. It is also a natural sweetener and has antibacterial properties.
While peanuts don’t have to be pollinated to produce nuts, watermelon and other fruits and vegetables do. The quality and output of cotton can also be improved through bee pollination. Woodham said he would like to see the city embrace and encourage beekeeping not only as an economic factor, but also as a way to save the bees and provide safe havens for them to breed and produce the products that benefit us in so many ways.
Woodham said he is happy to be contacted by anyone who wants additional information on starting a beekeeping enterprise.