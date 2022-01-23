 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local funeral homes join "Retire Your Flag Program"
Local funeral homes join "Retire Your Flag Program"

According to the U.S. Flag Code, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

The Wiregrass Sons of the American Revolution and Coffee County Veterans have partnered with local Funeral Homes to implement the “Retire Your Flag Program” for our veterans.

SAR President Travis Parker explained, “This is a very fitting and dignified way for both the veteran and the flag to take the next step in their journey and do it together. Since the veteran and the flag ‘served together’ in life, it’s only fitting that they leave together.”

When a veteran is cremated, a flag will be cremated with them. In doing this, both the veteran and the flag are honored in a very special way. The first three funeral homes here to provide this service are Coleman in Enterprise and Elba, Searcy in Enterprise and Sorrells in Enterprise. Anyone with a worn, tattered, or torn flag can drop it off at any of these homes or contact Travis Parker (334-494-7846) to have it picked up.

