Local law enforcement speaks at Republican Women meeting

The Republican Women of Coffee County (RWCC) held their last meeting of 2020 at the Enterprise Country Club on Nov. 18.

Part of the meeting was devoted to local law enforcement agencies. Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton, New Brockton Chief of Police Dale Grimes, Enterprise Police Department Captain Darrell Griswold and EPD Lieutenant Billy Haglund spoke on activities in their respective jurisdictions and tips on how to remain safe during the holidays.

As part of RWCC’s ongoing Caring for America project, “Trauma Kits for Law Enforcement,” five enhanced trauma kits were given to each department. Probate Judge Jodee Thompson gave a report on the Nov. 3 election results, and Alicia Brown from First United Methodist Church discussed the Angel Tree for Wiregrass Children of Prisoners. RWCC has participated in this project for several years.

In January, RWCC will resume its regular meeting schedule on the third Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. Everyone is invited, but reservations are necessary. To make a reservation, email rwccreservations@gmail.com or call 334-494-3763.

For more information, please contact RWCC President Virginia Howard at 334-477-1176. Like us on Facebook!