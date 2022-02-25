Local men arrested on federal gun charges

Montgomery, Alabama – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Enterprise Police Department, announced that four individuals were arrested on February 23, 2022, following federal indictments on unrelated gun charges.

Everett Santell Hornsby, 40, from Enterprise, Alabama was indicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Carneilrous Flucker, 30, from Daleville, Alabama was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Alex Tyrone McNair, 48, from Enterprise, Alabama was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Darrell Darnell Thomas, 39, from Enterprise, Alabama was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

An indictment is merely an allegation that a crime has been committed. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.