Local organizations place flags for Memorial Day

As part of both the America250 Project and Flying Flags for Heroes, American flags were placed on the graves of veterans in about two dozen cemeteries in the area for Memorial Day.

The sizes of the cemeteries ranged from two veterans up to over 200 veterans in each one. The Coffee County Veterans Organization, working with the local Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution, coordinated the event with various groups, churches and volunteers to place the flags in several locations over a week-long period.

CCV Coordinator Travis Parker stated that this is about the 10th year that he has placed flags with various organizations and the sixth year of them being placed by the Coffee County Veterans. The SAR has done this for three years, with this being the second for the DAR.

The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution promote various projects to help support Veterans and youth scholarships. The America250 Project is a 10 year celebration of the 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence. Flying Flags For Heroes is a national movement to place one million flags on the graves of Veterans across the country. This ties in perfectly with the local Coffee County Veterans Organization, which has been placing flags and wreaths on well over a thousand local graves for several years and adding more each year. All of the local groups consist of non-paid volunteers.

