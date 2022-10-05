Local Purple Heart Chapter thanks Mitchell for her work

Purple Heart Day is observed August 7 to recognize the men and women wounded or who died in combat. The city of Enterprise added a special flare to the day for the past two years and the local Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter this week honored the woman who made it happen.

When Suellen Mitchell was called to the front showroom at Ed Sherling Ford by her boss, Paul Sherling, she was visibly surprised to be greeted by a contingent of combat wounded veterans, all members of the Wiregrass Memorial Chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

“We’re here to thank a special lady,” said chapter Commander Robert Green. “A few years ago, I had a brainstorm to decorate the fountain around the Boll Weevil Monument in honor of Purple Heart Day and when I got permission from the city, I was asked if I was going to do the decorating.”

The Boll Weevil Monument on Main Street in downtown Enterprise is a Grecian-style statue of a woman holding an oversized metal boll weevil bug in her upstretched arms. The landmark was erected by Enterprise citizens in 1919 in appreciation of the insect that destroyed area cotton crops and consequently, created prosperity for the town through forced agricultural diversification.

The decorative railing surrounding the fountain is seasonally decorated with colored spotlights to highlight the occasion. Green said he knew that but had absolutely no idea how to proceed.

Advised to contact Mitchell, who is regularly tasked with decorating the fountain, Green said she accepted the challenge

without hesitation. “She only had last minute notice, but she got it done,” he said. “This year I asked her again and she did a wonderful job.”

The Military Order of the Purple Heart is a congressionally chartered United States war veterans organization comprised exclusively of some 45,300 men and women who have received the Purple Heart award while serving in the U.S. military.

Mitchell cheerfully accepted the challenge of turning the fountain purple in honor of Purple Heart Awardees, Green said as he presented Mitchell with a certificate of appreciation from the chaptr. “She is not only talented, but also a pleasure to work with.”

Green said that he reached out to Paul Sherling for an introduction to Mitchell. “I knew Paul because he hosted the Purple Heart Truck when it came through Enterprise,” Green said.

On July 4, 2018, Ed Sherling Ford was the site of the first-ever Alabama stop for the Purple Heart Legacy Truck Run. Sponsored jointly by the Wounded Warriors Family Support and the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the fully handicapped accessible Ford F-150 truck driven by combat wounded/disabled veterans, the Purple Heart Truck travelled from coast-to-coast stopping in selected communities to heighten awareness and support of wounded warriors.

Sherling said he was happy to host that inaugural event and echoed the veteran’s kudos to Mitchell.

“We are very appreciative of our military community and these guys have a special place in our hearts—and should have in everybody’s hearts—for what they gave for our country,” Sherling said. “We’re very proud of their mission and what they represent.”