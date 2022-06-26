Local SAR organization recognized

The Wiregrass Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, as well as the state of Alabama SAR, were recognized as two of the organizations supporting the Vietnam 50th Anniversary Commemorative Project.

Commemorative Partners are encouraged to participate in the Commemoration of the Vietnam War by planning and conducting events or activities that will recognize Vietnam veterans’ and their families’ service, valor and sacrifice.

Travis Parker, Alabama Chairman of the Veterans Recognition Committee for the SAR, and John Wallace, Past President for the Alabama SAR representing the Wiregrass chapter, recently received the Certificates for their respective organizations. Both of them, along with many of the SAR members, are active military or veterans.

The SAR is an organization of descendants of veterans or people who helped the Colonists during the war of independence. Along with their youth programs, the SAR recognize and help veterans in various capacities, such as the presentation of flag certificates, the recognition of outstanding ROTC cadets in local high schools, the placement of POW/MIA tables in local restaurants, conducting two area Wreaths Across America Ceremonies in December and the placing of flags on veterans graves in two dozen area cemeteries for Memorial Day.

The objective of the Sons of the American Revolution is to preserve the history and the ideals of the American Revolution. It meets once a month and anyone interested can contact Travis Parker at 334-494-7846.