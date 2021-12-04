Local SAR vice president receives Flag Award

A national program of the Sons of the American Revolution, the SAR Flag Certificate Award encourages businesses, institutions and individuals to fly the flag of the United States daily and correctly. The Wiregrass Chapter, a local chapter of the Alabama Society SAR, conducts the Flag Certificate program in the Coffee County area assigned by the State Society for conducting SAR programs and recruiting new members.

Chapter members report to the Flag Committee those businesses, organizations and individuals who have been observed displaying the Flag of the United States correctly and prominently. Chapter President Travis Parker and other officers arrange with those receiving certificates for a convenient time to make a presentation. The program is conducted throughout the calendar year.

The most recent award went to Wiregrass Chapter Vice President Bob Cooper and his wife Ditte Cooper. Flag Awards have been given recently to the City of Daleville and AF BG Ken Peck of Enterprise.

The objective of the Sons of the American Revolution is to preserve the history and the ideals of the American Revolution. To fulfill this objective, SAR promotes education, patriotism and good citizenship. Many programs focus on youth. Recognition of Boy Scouts achieving Eagle rank and ROTC/JROTC Cadets who excel in military leadership are recognizable award programs. Flag Certificate awards are not as well known, and the Wiregrass Chapter is working to elevate recognition of the flag award.