Local student receives Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation Scholarship

The Alabama Farmers Federation is planting seeds for a healthy future by awarding $133,250 in scholarships to Auburn University (AU) students seeking degrees in agriculture, forestry and related industries.

Eighty students were honored during the organization’s scholarship reception at Lazenby Farms in Auburn Sept. 27. During the event, Federation President Jimmy Parnell encouraged students to make connections with fellow students — and future colleagues — during their time at Auburn.

“While I was at Auburn, I built a network of friends all across this state,” said Federation President Jimmy Parnell, an AU alumnus in agricultural business and economics. “That was probably the most important thing I got at Auburn. I encourage each of you to build that network.

“We’re excited to recognize an outstanding group of young people who have a very bright future in front of them. We’re glad to be a little part of that.”

A matching program with the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation (AFAF) and county Farmers Federations funded 57 scholarships worth $1,750. Local Federations in Baldwin, Chilton, Covington, Dale, Henry, Houston, Jefferson, Lee and Madison counties provided 21 additional scholarships.