ADELPHI, Maryland -- University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) graduated nearly 3,400 students in the 2023 spring semester. Students from all 50 states, four U.S. territories, and 22 countries earned UMGC degrees. More than 2,000 graduates attended "Grad Walk" in Adelphi, Maryland, an in-person experience designed to place the spotlight directly on graduates and their achievements.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland. For more information, visit umgc.edu.