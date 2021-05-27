Long anticipated state highway projects to begin soon in Enterprise

“These state roads are the primary thoroughfares through our city. Rehabilitation of these roads and good maintenance are vital to the overall well-being of our city in general and our downtown specifically,” he said. “I appreciate that ALDOT recognizes how important this work is to us.”

Once bids are let and a construction contract awarded later, ALDOT is expected to begin work on both of these projects in February or March of next year.

Another much-anticipated project on the ALDOT schedule for Enterprise is the roundabout at the intersection of Shellfield Road and State Highway 27. The first roundabout in Coffee County will be funded through a $2 million ALDOT grant awarded earlier this year.

Though city officials agree that the concept may take some getting used to by some drivers who haven’t encountered them often in traveling outside of the area, they said roundabouts are becoming more and more popular throughout the Southeast and the nation.

Studies also show that roundabouts improve slow down traffic and improve safety. They are designed to improve traffic flow by channeling vehicles to specific exits in a smoother fashion. ALDOT will begin taking bids on that project in February 2022.

“We appreciate the effort and perseverance that ALDOT has afforded to all these vital projects,” Cooper said. “We are thankful that funding is available for these projects. Even as we look forward to getting started on these improvements, we are working with ALDOT on future plans such as more additional lanes on Highway 167 further north toward Troy.”