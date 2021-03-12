Looking back at that big baby boom year

So I turn 64 in two months. Shocking, right? Right?

I was looking up some info on my birth year, 1957, the year that held the record for most births in the U.S. for half a century until 2007 came along and broke it. Since 2007, birth rates have dropped. Many predicted that would change last year with the isolation from the virus, but that hasn’t been the case. U.S. births were down 7 percent in December, nine months after the lockdown began. More on this at a later date.

I always thought that May was a pretty big month for births, but it’s not even close to number one, which goes to August.

August had the most births each year from 1990 to 2006 except for six years (1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2004) when it was edged out by July, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

Historically, the sweltering, late-summer months are when obstetricians witness an increase in the arrival of newborns.

Why August?

Paul Sutton, a CDC health statistics demographer theorizes that as the mercury drops in the late fall and winter, things heat up at home as people spend more time in doors.