Looking back at that big baby boom year

So I turn 64 in two months. Shocking, right? Right?
I was looking up some info on my birth year, 1957, the year that held the record for most births in the U.S. for half a century until 2007 came along and broke it. Since 2007, birth rates have dropped. Many predicted that would change last year with the isolation from the virus, but that hasn’t been the case. U.S. births were down 7 percent in December, nine months after the lockdown began. More on this at a later date.
I always thought that May was a pretty big month for births, but it’s not even close to number one, which goes to August.
August had the most births each year from 1990 to 2006 except for six years (1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2004) when it was edged out by July, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
Historically, the sweltering, late-summer months are when obstetricians witness an increase in the arrival of newborns.
Why August?
Paul Sutton, a CDC health statistics demographer theorizes that as the mercury drops in the late fall and winter, things heat up at home as people spend more time in doors.
The most common day of the week to deliver in 2006 in the United States was Wednesday, stealing the No. 1 spot from Tuesday, which had been the most common birthday since 1990, according to the CDC.
I was born on a Friday. Came in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
7-11. Dad thought it was lucky and wanted to nickname me Crapshoot. Mom disagreed..
Supposedly I was conceived on August 24. Not because mom remembered, but because you can find anything on Google.
Back in 1957 the average cost of new house was $12,220.00.
Average monthly rent - $90.00
Average yearly wages - $4.550.00
Cost of a gallon of gas - 24 cents
Bacon per pound - 60 cents
Eggs per dozen - 28 cents
HI FI Portable Record Player - $79.95
Other useless trivia from baby boom’s biggest year -
Kent cigarettes used asbestos filters from 1952-1957. The were marketed as offering "the greatest health protection in the history of cigarettes."
Miss USA 1957, Leona Gage was stripped of her title when it was revealed that she was 18, married, and the mother of two children.
During a Phillies game, Richie Ashburn hit a fan with a foul ball, breaking her nose. When play resumed he hit her again with another foul ball as she was being taken out on a stretcher.
On April Fools Day, the BBC broadcasted a hoax on Panorama in which they convinced the nation that spaghetti was grown from "spaghetti trees" in Italy and Switzerland. When viewers asked how they could grow their own, they were told to place a sprig of spaghetti in some tomato sauce and hope for the best.
Lawrence Joseph Bader, a cookware salesman from Akron, Ohio, disappeared on a fishing trip on Lake Erie in 1957. Eight years later he was found alive in Omaha, Nebraska, as a local TV personality, "Fritz" Johnson. Amnesia?
Democrat Strom Thurmond (Democrat at the time) claimed the record for the longest filibuster by a lone senator, at 24 hours and 18 minutes. He was opposing the Civil Rights Act of 1957. He also later opposed ending segregation. In 1964, he became a Republican.
Alfred Fielding and Marc Chavannes accidentally invented bubble wrap while trying to create plastic wallpaper.
When Democrat President Harry Truman visited Disneyland in 1957, he refused to ride the Dumbo the Elephant ride because the elephant is the symbol of the Republican Party.
The 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham came standard with a minibar in the glove compartment.
Stan Laurel (of the legendary comedy duo Laurel and Hardy) refused to ever perform publicly again after the death of his friend and partner Oliver Hardy in 1957.