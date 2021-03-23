Lowes to host Coffee County Master Gardeners for Saturday Q&As in April

Each Saturday in April, Coffee County Master Gardener Association members will have a booth in the garden section of Lowes in Enterprise to answer your home gardening questions regarding flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs and herbs.

Free handouts from the Alabama Extension Service will be available on numerous topics to include container gardening, landscaping, pest management, lawn care, fruit trees that will grow in Alabama and much more. If you are in need of a soil test for your yard, soil test kits will also be available.

Because of the pandemic, last year’s events were canceled. This year’s dates are April 3, 10, 17 and 24 rom 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Coffee County Master Gardener Volunteers are:

Motivated to share their knowledge and expertise.

Accessible to other Master Gardeners, horticulture and Extension professionals and the public.

Service-oriented to enhance their communities and the environment.

Trained by Cooperative Extension in current horticultural practices.

Excited about meeting other people who enjoy gardening.

Research ambassadors who provide cutting-edge horticultural information to consumers.