 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Luncheon Pilots attend Rotary luncheon

  • 0
Luncheon Pilots attend Rotary luncheon

From left, are Caroline Gebhart, Gina Oates, Debbie Shelton, Julie Mills, Amber Wambles, Kim Frazier, Leslie Adams, LPCE President Brandy Woodham, Jane Baxley, Fran Walters, Linda Peterson, Debbie Godfrey, Pat Green, Bonnie Gilmore, Carol Bass, Linda Leib, Sonja Morgan, and Jacque Hawkins.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Enterprise Luncheon Pilot Club members attended the Enterprise Rotary Club luncheon held at the Enterprise Country Club to show their appreciation of the Rotary’s financial assistance in the Pilot’s Annual Special Needs Christmas Party.

Attendees were welcomed by Rotary President Kim Frazier. Roy Hoobler provided the entertainment in a sing-along of Christmas carols.

These Pilots don’t fly planes, they educate about brains, said Luncheon Pilot Club member Jacque Hawkins.

For information about being (334) 347-5509 or ginaoates686@outlook.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert