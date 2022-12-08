Luncheon Pilots attend Rotary luncheon

Enterprise Luncheon Pilot Club members attended the Enterprise Rotary Club luncheon held at the Enterprise Country Club to show their appreciation of the Rotary’s financial assistance in the Pilot’s Annual Special Needs Christmas Party.

Attendees were welcomed by Rotary President Kim Frazier. Roy Hoobler provided the entertainment in a sing-along of Christmas carols.

These Pilots don’t fly planes, they educate about brains, said Luncheon Pilot Club member Jacque Hawkins.

For information about being (334) 347-5509 or ginaoates686@outlook.com.