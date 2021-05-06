The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise was organized on February 16, 1976 by the nighttime Pilot Club of Enterprise and was chartered on April 11, 1976, at a banquet held at Enterprise State Junior College (now Enterprise State Community College) with 40 charter members. The first official Pilot Club International was chartered on October 18, 1921 in Macon, Ga., and Alabama was the second state in which Pilot Clubs were founded. The name “Pilot” was inspired by the mighty river boat pilots of that day who represented leadership and guidance. The Pilot motto is “True Course Ever,” and its principles are friendship and service. The Pilot colors are green for life and vigor and gold for sincerity of purpose, and the Pilot emblem is a riverboat pilot’s wheel with eight spokes. Members celebrating the club’s birthday from left are Jacque Hawkins, Linda Leib, Jane Baxley, Pat Green, Carol Bass, President-Elect Bonnie Gilmore, President Debbie Godfrey, Leslie Adams, Rhonda Welch and Brandy Woodham. For additional information about the Luncheon Pilot Club, contact the Membership Chair Brandy Woodham at bwoodham@sandbuck.com.
Luncheon Pilots celebrate 45th anniversary
