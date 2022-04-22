Luncheon Pilots celebrate 46th birthday, contribute to WEPS

The name “Pilot” was inspired by the mighty river boat pilots who represented leadership and guidance. The Pilot motto is true course ever, Pilot principles are friendship and service, Pilot colors are green for life and gold for sincerity of purpose and the Pilot emblem is a riverboat’s pilot’s wheel with eight spokes.

Melissa Braun, Executive Director of Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services (WEPS), was the speaker for the meeting and members brought multiple diapers and baby wipes to be donated to WEPS. WEPS has been existence for forty-eight years and has been in Enterprise the last ten years and is the local pro-life pregnancy resource center providing physical and emotional support to expectant mothers and families. They believe that every mother-to-be should know that they have a choice. Some ways WEPS assists is by pregnancy testing, counseling, nutrition classes and providing material goods for mother and baby to include diapers, maternity clothing, formula, cribs, car seats and much more. In a typical year, they will see 229 new clients, do 201 pregnancy tests, 181 ultrasounds and distribute in excess of 20,000 diapers. They additionally have a fatherhood program to assist fathers in stepping up. WEPS is located at 442 Glover Avenue and is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.