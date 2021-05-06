 Skip to main content
Luncheon Pilots celebrate birthdays
Luncheon Pilots celebrate birthdays

050721-ent-lpce-p1

sdr

 PHOTO COURTESY KAREN CHURCH

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise celebrated members' birthdays by having lunch together at Mafoosky's Deli in Daleville. Shown from left is the owner of Mafoosky's Deli David Pfau followed by club members Jacque Hawkins, Jane Baxley, Carol Bass, Leslie Adams, Gina Oates and LPCE President Debbie Godfrey. For information about becoming a member of this club, contact Brandy Woodham, membership chair, at bwoodham@sandbuck.com.

