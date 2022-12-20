Luncheon Pilots fill bags for Enterprise Retirement Center

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise filled 40 large bags with nonperishable food items and hygiene and paper products, to be delivered to the residents of the Enterprise Retirement Center for Christmas.

The Christmas bags were delivered with a bag of fruit, an envelope with $10 from an anonymous donor and a box lunch donated by Chick-fil-A were added.

As residents stopped by the office, they were presented with the gift bags, assisted with returning them to their apartments if needed, and wished a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

For information about joining this organization contact Membership Chair Gina Oates at (334) 347-5509 or ginaoates686@outlook.com.