Luncheon Pilots gift Christmas bags to retirement center

The bags were delivered that afternoon to Anita Cawley, Community Retirement Center Manager of the Enterprise Retirement Center, to be given to the current residents. After the bags were filled, Shauna Robertson, Alabama District Secretary, spoke to the members regarding the Alabama District, encouraging members to attend the District Convention and the Fall Council in 2022. She stressed how Pilots are such a part of their communities and are how the clubs are filled with members with giving hearts that function like a family. Robertson has been a Pilot for 14 years and is a member of the Andalusia Pilot Club.