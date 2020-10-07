Luncheon Pilots participate in PIFF Walk

The Pilot International Founder's Fund (PIFF) was established to support the community-based work of Pilot Clubs by helping to underwrite Club service in the areas of "Encouraging Brain Safety and Health" and/or "Supporting Those who Care for Others."

Through PIFF, Pilot International and its local Pilot Clubs improve the lives of others through education, volunteerism, financial support and research. Due to COVID distancing, the large Pilot International PIFF walk has been cancelled, but clubs were encouraged to do a Pilot PIFF walk in their area.

Pilot International was chartered on October 18, 1921 in Macon, Ga., by Elizabeth Leonard and forty local businesswomen. The name “Pilot” was inspired by the mighty riverboat pilots of that day who represented leadership and guidance.

In 1929, Pilot organized its first club west of the Mississippi, the Pilot Club of El Paso, Texas. In 1932, the 22nd Pilot Club was organized in Juarez, Mexico, making Pilot a true “international” organization.

By 1954 the number of Pilot members had increased to 9,900. Membership hit an all time high of 20,877 in 1985.