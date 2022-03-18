Luncheon Pilots recognize community during Share Pilot Month

The funds for these presentations are funds derived from the annual Radio Day Fund Drive that is held in February of each year. Our radio ad sponsors came through again this year to enable us to support many projects in the Enterprise Community. Representatives of some of the supported projects who were able to attend the March Program Meeting of LPCE to be presented with their checks are shown in photo (from left) DAV Commander Tom Ferguson who uses the funds to assist in the DAV van taking veterans to the Tuskegee Hospital for appointments on Mondays and Fridays and Lt Frank Dhirico a member of the all volunteer Sheriff’s Posse. The Posse works out of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the funds are welcomed to subsidize the expenses for the volunteer’s horses. LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore is next followed by Capt. Lamar Waters of the Sheriff’s Posse and Ann Reynolds from Hand Up Enterprise. Hand Up Enterprise distributes food, clothing and other needed items for individuals and families in need. Warren Bowron, representing Special Olympics, advised that they have started bowling on Mondays at the Boll Weevil Lanes at 3 p.m. Fran Walters is the LPCE Project Director who was in charge of the presentations. Mike Thomas was representing Wiregrass Wounded Veterans Committee and gave an update on the cabin, floating pier and gazebo that is being built at Lake Tholocco on Fort Rucker. Gina Oates accepted the funds for the Arts Council and invited everyone to attend the next event on March 24th at Elba High School and the Piney Woods Arts Festival scheduled for April 29-30 and May 1.