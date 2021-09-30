 Skip to main content
Luverne man killed in Wednesday crash
A Luverne man died in a traffic accident Wednesday involving a passenger vehicle and a tow truck, according to the Enterprise Police Department.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, Jordan Paul Stevenson, 38, of Luverne, was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the other vehicles received minor injuries.

The traffic accident occurred on Highway 167 just north of Salem Road and caused an additional wreck near the scene when another vehicle ran off the road to avoid the accident.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the passenger vehicle was attempting to over- take another vehicle and struck a tow truck head on,” EPD Capt. Billy Haglund said.

The EPD Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate the accident.

