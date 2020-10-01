Lyster opens new COVID Clinic at Fort Rucker

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lyster Army Health Clinic has opened a specialized respiratory clinic to care for patients.
The new COVID Clinic located inside Lyster is isolated to avoid spreading the disease. A separate entrance ensures that patients remain distant from non-COVID-19 patients. The clinic is not a walk-in clinic and requires an appointment to be seen.
“The respiratory clinic was created to provide high-quality care for patients with upper respiratory symptoms that could be consistent with COVID-19, influenza, or other upper respiratory infections while preventing exposure to our other patients of these viruses.” said Lt. Col. Kimberly Lochner, deputy commander for clinical services.
Patients should not bring children or other family members to their appointments unless they need assistance. Children under 14 require one parent or guardian to accompany them to the appointment. Those who are elderly or need assistance communicating or ambulating should notify the team prior to arrival.
Lochner continued to explain the process of how the clinic will operate and what to expect.
“Patients will be checked in by phone and wait in their vehicle until ready to be seen to decrease exposure to other patients with similar symptoms. They should not go to the LAHC front entrance, but the respiratory clinic side entrance. All appointments will be face to face, with an evaluation of their acute symptoms. Testing will be performed within the clinic as indicated and they will receive any medications prescribed within the clinic. "
Lyster is taking every precaution to safeguard the health and welfare of staff and beneficiaries. The new COVID Clinic is just one additional avenue to meet the needs of the community.
People who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should call the Lyster appointment line to schedule an appointment, 1-800-261-7193, or visit the Nurse Advice Line. The MHS Nurse Advice Line is available 24/7 by phone, web chat and video chat. Visit MHSNurseAdviceLine.com for web chat and video chat, or dial 1-800-TRICARE (874- 2273), option 1.
Currently, there are zero COVID-19 cases at Fort Rucker, according to the clinic's Facebook page.
