 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lyster opens new COVID Clinic at Fort Rucker
0 comments

Lyster opens new COVID Clinic at Fort Rucker

  • 0
100120-ent-covidclinic-p1

Lyster Army Health Clinic has opened a specialized respiratory clinic to care for patients in response to COVID-19. Mandy Kelley, NP-C, discusses patient care with Capt. Sunyoung Kim, MD, in the new COVID Clinic.

 ARMY PHOTO

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lyster Army Health Clinic has opened a specialized respiratory clinic to care for patients.

The new COVID Clinic located inside Lyster is isolated to avoid spreading the disease. A separate entrance ensures that patients remain distant from non-COVID-19 patients. The clinic is not a walk-in clinic and requires an appointment to be seen.

“The respiratory clinic was created to provide high-quality care for patients with upper respiratory symptoms that could be consistent with COVID-19, influenza, or other upper respiratory infections while preventing exposure to our other patients of these viruses.” said Lt. Col. Kimberly Lochner, deputy commander for clinical services.

Patients should not bring children or other family members to their appointments unless they need assistance. Children under 14 require one parent or guardian to accompany them to the appointment. Those who are elderly or need assistance communicating or ambulating should notify the team prior to arrival.

Lochner continued to explain the process of how the clinic will operate and what to expect.

“Patients will be checked in by phone and wait in their vehicle until ready to be seen to decrease exposure to other patients with similar symptoms. They should not go to the LAHC front entrance, but the respiratory clinic side entrance. All appointments will be face to face, with an evaluation of their acute symptoms. Testing will be performed within the clinic as indicated and they will receive any medications prescribed within the clinic. "

Lyster is taking every precaution to safeguard the health and welfare of staff and beneficiaries. The new COVID Clinic is just one additional avenue to meet the needs of the community.

People who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should call the Lyster appointment line to schedule an appointment, 1-800-261-7193, or visit the Nurse Advice Line. The MHS Nurse Advice Line is available 24/7 by phone, web chat and video chat. Visit MHSNurseAdviceLine.com for web chat and video chat, or dial 1-800-TRICARE (874- 2273), option 1.

Currently, there are zero COVID-19 cases at Fort Rucker, according to the clinic's Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
House burns on N. Main Street
News

House burns on N. Main Street

A large house fire lit up Main Street Monday morning while simultaneously covering it in billowing dark, black smoke that could be seen across town.

News

Coffee County Jail Report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between September 20 and September 26. The information is in the following format…

Aviation Council board adds Hayes
News

Aviation Council board adds Hayes

Enterprise Municipal Airport Manager Staci Hayes has been voted onto the Board of Directors for the Aviation Council of Alabama, which represents international, air carrier and general aviation airports across the state.

“I’m very honored. I was shocked – pleasantly shocked,” said Hayes, who is also the Interim Director of Engineering Services for the city of Enterprise. “The Aviation Council is the voice for all the airports across Alabama.”

The council also represents aviation businesses, economic developers, pilots, aircraft owners and aviation associations. Its mission is continued improvement, development and advancement of airports and aviation throughout the state.

The Aviation Council puts on conferences and workshops, awards scholarships and provides resources and information for all of the state’s aviation interests. In addition, it is actively involved in legislative issues at both the state and national levels and serves as a resource to elected officials from local to national.

Hayes took over as Airport Manager and was elevated to Interim Director of Engineering in May of 2019. Even before taking over as manager, she had worked with the Aviation Council.

“I had attended a few of the workshops before I became the airport manager, but especially after that” she said. “This association, they’re the ones that people go to.

“Like down in Gulf Shores, they just had Hurricane Sally come through. They can come to the Aviation Council and we can help them.”

Hayes said she got a call in June from Art Morris, the former manager over Dothan Regional Airport, who still helps the Aviation Council in retirement.

“I’m not quite sure who nominated me, but he told me I had been nominated to fill an opening on their board,” she said. “They had one slot open because someone had resigned off the board. I’m going to take that spot and I have two years. Normally, it’s a three-year term. You can be reappointed to it.”

She found out Monday she had been added.

The council has five communities and Hayes said she would love to work on the Legislative Committee.

“That’s the committee that helps to go get grant money for all the airports,” she said.

She will likely get assigned a committee when the Aviation Council meets next month. It meets in Montgomery on the third Wednesday of every month.

Alabama’s Airport System is a major contributor to economic development, tourism and is a valuable transportation infrastructure resource for the state. Both commercial airline service and general aviation airports are major tools for local and statewide economic growth.

Adequate and safely maintained airports are an essential part of every community’s transportation infrastructure. The Aviation Council of Alabama is the state’s only Airport and Aviation Association that serves to protect the interest of airports, business and individuals that make up the “grassroots” of the aviation community.

“I’m completely honored and really, really excited, especially with the situation airports are in with COVID-19,” Hayes said. “I’m excited to represent our area and our airport.”

News

County's COVID numbers decrease

  • Updated

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown hasn’t seen the Labor Day spike that some were fearing with COVID-19 numbers.

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert