Maddox, Johnson campaigns continue in Elba runoff

With one candidate out of three eliminated in last week’s municipal elections, the race for Mayor of Elba will continue on until October 6.

Tom Maddox, current District 4 representative on the city council, led the way with 283 votes at 40.26 percent, but Tim Johnson, Elba Water and Electric Board Chairman, came in close behind at 278 votes and 39.54 percent.

Maddox announced his intent to run for mayor in January. He has served on the Elba City Council for the last three years, is a member of the Water and Electric Board, taught for 23 years and served as both a member and president of the Elba City Board of Education. Not only is he involved in the city government and school system, he and his family have owned The Jewel Box since 1980.

His other involvements include serving as a church elder at the Elba Church of Chris; a Board of Directors member and past-president for the Elba Chamber of Commerce, including being a member of the committee that helped secure Main Street recognition for downtown; and is a member of the Southeast Alabama Community Band.

He and his wife, Alice, have four children: Anna, Justin, Evan and Zana.

Johnson has served eight and a half years on the Water and Electric Board under three mayors and is also an Elba native and business owner. He worked for eight years starting in 1990 as Chief Financial Officer at Elba General Hospital and Nursing Home, and in 1998 he took over the family-owned H&R Block franchise. From there, he formed TALLI Corporation, growing their one location to 13 offices spread throughout Alabama. He and his wife, Lisa, also formed TCJ Financial Corporation, a company that buys commercial properties to renovate and sell or lease them and also purchases and renovates residential properties through Johnson Realty, his third business.