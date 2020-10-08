Maddox named next Mayor of Elba

Tom Maddox, who currently serves on the Elba City Council, won a close runoff Tuesday to become the next Mayor of Elba.

Over 600 people cast ballots and Maddox drew 339 votes to Tim Johnson’s 295.

Maddox thanked his supporters and said he was happy with the turnout and the results.

“Thanks to everyone who came out to support me in the Elba Mayoral Runoff Election. We had a good turnout and I am obviously happy with the results,” Maddox said in a statement to The Ledger. “I’m looking forward to being mayor of Elba for the next four years.”

Until Nov. 2, Maddox will retain his seat as the District 4 representative on the Elba City Council. He said his experience on the council these last few years has given him a better understanding of what his role as mayor will be like.

“Having served on the city council, I understand some of the challenges ahead, and as mayor, I look forward to working with our city officials and staff in finding ways to help us achieve success in meeting those challenges,” he said. “Together with the city council, I want us to investigate ways we can grow and improve the quality of life for all our citizens.”