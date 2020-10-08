Maddox named next Mayor of Elba

Tom Maddox, who currently serves on the Elba City Council, won a close runoff Tuesday to become the next Mayor of Elba.
Over 600 people cast ballots and Maddox drew 339 votes to Tim Johnson’s 295.
Maddox thanked his supporters and said he was happy with the turnout and the results.
“Thanks to everyone who came out to support me in the Elba Mayoral Runoff Election. We had a good turnout and I am obviously happy with the results,” Maddox said in a statement to The Ledger. “I’m looking forward to being mayor of Elba for the next four years.”
Until Nov. 2, Maddox will retain his seat as the District 4 representative on the Elba City Council. He said his experience on the council these last few years has given him a better understanding of what his role as mayor will be like.
“Having served on the city council, I understand some of the challenges ahead, and as mayor, I look forward to working with our city officials and staff in finding ways to help us achieve success in meeting those challenges,” he said. “Together with the city council, I want us to investigate ways we can grow and improve the quality of life for all our citizens.”
He also congratulated Johnson, with whome he serves on the Elba Water Works and Electric Board, on a well-run, positive campaign.
“This was a very close election and I appreciate Tim's gracious response to me after the results were announced,” Maddox said. “Thanks again for your encouragement and support! I’m looking forward to serving the people of Elba.”
Maddox announced his intent to run for mayor in January. In addition to serving on the city council and the water board, he taught for 23 years and served as both a member and president of the Elba City Board of Education. Not only is he involved in the city government and school system, he and his family have owned The Jewel Box since 1980.
His other involvements include serving as a church elder at the Elba Church of Christ; a Board of Directors member and past-president for the Elba Chamber of Commerce, including being a member of the committee that helped secure Main Street recognition for downtown; and a member of the Southeast Alabama Community Band.
He and his wife, Alice, have four children: Anna, Justin, Evan and Zana.
The results of the election will be made official after the votes are canvassed at the next council meeting on Monday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
