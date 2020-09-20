Main Street Enterprise awarded three Awards of Excellence

The Main Street Hero Award was presented to the Downtown Enterprise Business Association for the exceptional contributions to economic development and downtown revitalization. Accepting for DEBA were Debbie Gaydos and Regena Lacey.

Gaydos was instrumental in the creation of the Main Street Enterprise program, having first brought the statewide program to the attention of the Enterprise City Council. Doerer said the enthusiasm and progressive vision of Gaydos, Lacey and the merchant volunteers were the catalysts for starting the program. They not only invest in Downtown through their businesses, they invest their personal time and talents into making Downtown Enterprise an “UnBollweevible” destination to Shop, Eat, Create, Work, and Explore!

Now working hand in hand with Main Street Enterprise, the organization continues to work toward making downtown a target for arts, history, entertainment, dining and shopping through creative marketing, a cohesive community of merchants and a fresh take on discovering Downtown.