Main Street Enterprise awarded three Awards of Excellence

Just 15 months after earning designation as a Main Street Alabama district, the Main Street Enterprise program has earned three statewide awards for outstanding projects accomplished during the first year of organization.
Main Street Alabama State Coordinator Mary Helmer was in Enterprise Thursday to present the awards to Main Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick and the award honorees.
“It’s an honor to recognize outstanding community projects, leaders and volunteers,” said Helmer, noting the extraordinary effort made by the project leaders and others in planning and implementing the projects.
“The awards represent the good work being done in Main Street Alabama communities, including those that were initiated after the pandemic, sparking creative ways to promote and help struggling businesses,” she said.
Kendrick, also in her first year as Main Street director, said she is delighted and proud that Enterprise was selected for these awards. The nominations chosen were among 200 others submitted in various recognition categories.
She also thanked the Main Street Board of Directors, business affiliates and all volunteers for their dedication to the Main Street mission, which is to bring jobs, dollars and people to Alabama’s historic communities and downtowns.
At the presentation ceremony Thursday, Helmer presented the Excellence in Historic Preservation Award to the City of Enterprise/Tourism Department for the Boll Weevil Monument Centennial Celebration, a year-long celebration of the Dec. 11, 1919 installation of the monument gracing downtown Enterprise. Months in the making, the project incorporated entities throughout the community in a monumental salute to the community’s history and its universal message of triumph over adversity.
The project had a major impact on the community’s already positive perception of historic preservation as the Centennial, combined with some refurbishments already in the works and the downtown’s recent selection as a Main Street district, brought a more intense focus on the city’s history and inspired several storefront and window dressing enhancements.
Thousands of people turned out to the various celebration activities throughout the year leading up to the 100 anniversary date on Dec. 11, 2019, which featured a full day of events and activities such as a George Washington Carver tribute, an anniversary cake-cutting at the Rawls Restaurant and a formal rededication. Stores and restaurants had specials and sold historic novelty items to commemorate the day.
Accepting that award were Tourism Director Tammy Doerer, who led the project, and Enterprise Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland.
The Main Street Hero Award was presented to the Downtown Enterprise Business Association for the exceptional contributions to economic development and downtown revitalization. Accepting for DEBA were Debbie Gaydos and Regena Lacey.
Gaydos was instrumental in the creation of the Main Street Enterprise program, having first brought the statewide program to the attention of the Enterprise City Council. Doerer said the enthusiasm and progressive vision of Gaydos, Lacey and the merchant volunteers were the catalysts for starting the program. They not only invest in Downtown through their businesses, they invest their personal time and talents into making Downtown Enterprise an “UnBollweevible” destination to Shop, Eat, Create, Work, and Explore!
Now working hand in hand with Main Street Enterprise, the organization continues to work toward making downtown a target for arts, history, entertainment, dining and shopping through creative marketing, a cohesive community of merchants and a fresh take on discovering Downtown.
DEBA and Main Street Enterprise won the award for Excellence in Promotion for the 2020 Virtual Spring Market. Kendrick explained that the Spring Market at the Monument was an existing annual event that had been scheduled before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation. With the strict safety precautions in place at the time, the Main Street program had to adapt the event to follow state health guidelines.
Consequently, the event was shifted to a digital platform. The virtual event consisted of a montage of fun, interactive videos from many of the downtown merchants, local musicians, restaurants and more. Kendrick said the event was a success, reaching more than 18,000 people and receiving more than 8,000 views. She said it also encouraged business owners to step out of their comfort zones to create commercials for their businesses, leaving them with promotional videos for their individual businesses.
Chad Wester, who produced the virtual event, accepted the award.
“To earn three awards in its first year, this is something else!” Mayor William E. Cooper said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what’s coming up further on down the road!”
Cooper congratulated Kendrick and Doerer, who nurtured the Main Street program from the long application process to the actual designation June 4, 2019. Cooper recognized them for their effort to get the program established. He also thanked Helmer, DEBA and all of those who have been involved to implement the program and make it successful.
