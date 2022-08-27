Main Street Enterprise brings home state awards

The three-year-old Enterprise Main Street program earned statewide recognition recently for its successful downtown promotions and activities.

At Main Street Alabama’s Ninth Annual Awards of Excellence dinner Aug. 18 in Auburn, the Enterprise program won four major awards.

Chad Wester, downtown business owner and marketing manager for Friends of Main Street, was honored as the “Main Street Hero” of the year. Main Street Enterprise was presented the Excellence in Promotion Award for its Spring Festival: Easter Hat Parade, along with the Excellence in Business Promotion Award for the “Come & Get Your Love” promotion near Valentine’s Day in February. A downtown business, “Bliss on Main Salon,” was also honored with the Excellence in Building Design Award for the façade and interior renovations to their downtown location.

“We are so proud to have such an active and successful Main Street Enterprise Board of Directors and Friends of Main Street organization,” said Main Street Enterprise Executive Director Mariah Montgomery. “These awards help us honor those volunteers and committees who work so hard to grow our downtown district. This also helps us tell the rest of the state about all the great things happening here in Enterprise.”

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper congratulated Montgomery, volunteers, businesses and all who worked to create another award-winning year for Main Street Enterprise, and he thanked them for their contributions to growing and developing Enterprise economically and as a destination for shopping, dining and fun experiences.

Main Street Enterprise has won several awards since its designation in June 2019 after being selected in an intense and competitive process involving municipal applicants from across the state.

Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator Mary Helmer Wirth, and Assistant State Coordinator Trisha Black, said the awards ceremony honors projects and individuals in designated Main Street communities across the state that made tremendous impacts in their respective communities.

“We celebrated the accomplishments of local Main Street programs,” Wirth said. “These programs represent small rural cities as well as larger, more urban communities. The diversity of these communities makes each one unique, each are working within their own capacity to improve, reinvigorate, and revitalize their downtown or neighborhood commercial districts. We were inspired by local success stories and by the businesses, organizations and individuals who are dedicated to making their communities the best they can be.”

The Main Street Hero Award recognizes individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to their local Main Street program. Montgomery said Wester’s tremendous contributions came in the form of successful marketing strategies that brought interest and participation to the events.

The Excellence in Promotion Award singled out the Spring Festival: Easter Hat Parade as an outstanding special activity that promotes the Main Street district by creating a quality authentic event that generates traffic in the district. The Spring Festival was made possible through a partnership between Main Street Enterprise and Friends of Main Street.

Additionally, the event featured free arts and crafts activities for children provided by local churches. In order to increase interest in the Spring Festival, videos of the Main Street “Peep” character exploring downtown were made and shared online prior to the event. Downtown businesses also displayed their beautifully decorated Easter hats in their windows to promote the Easter Hat Contest. It was the first year that the Easter Hat Parade and Contest, started several years before at the Enterprise Farmers Market, had become an activity at the Spring Festival.

“The April 9 parade and contest were a wild success and the Spring Festival saw an increase of attendance by 2,333 visitors,” Montgomery said.

The “Come & Get Your Love” event a couple of months before the Spring Festival won the Excellence in Business Promotion Award for its ability to create interest and draw crowds to downtown for a high-quality activity.

Montgomery said the downtown businesses worked well together to promote the event by posting photos prior to the event. The signs encouraged everyone to “Come & Get Your Love at our store/restaurant/business/etc.” Main Street Enterprise also promoted the individual businesses’ discount, sale or other special offering for the day.

The event also featured a live radio remote by KMX Radio, a drawing for a $250 shopping spree, the KMX Kiss Cam and the Blooms flower truck. Two commercials were made prior to the event that were shared online.

Jennifer and John Hickman’s façade and interior renovation efforts earned them the Excellence in Building Design Award that recognizes outstanding completed design projects. The Hickmans purchased a dilapidated downtown property and spent about $300,000 to rebuild it into a beautifully designed hair salon, Bliss on Main. Montgomery said the building has added beauty and character to the downtown district.

This year marked the first Main Street Awards of Excellence experience for Montgomery, who took on the role of Main Street Enterprise director in February after Cassidy Kendrick left the position to take a Main Street directorship in Georgia.

“It did not take very long for me to realize what an amazing team we have in our Main Street Enterprise Board of Directors, Committees and the Friends of Main Street organization,” she said. “I feel very lucky to work with such active volunteers. We will not be slowing down anytime soon and we are excited to keep making progress in Downtown Enterprise.”

The Awards of Excellence recognized winners in the categories of preservation, historic rehabilitation, fundraising, public relations, public/private partnerships, business development, economic impact, adaptive reuse, promotion, business promotion, marketing, placemaking, non-historic building design, and planning & public space.

The full list of winners and descriptions can be found on the Newsroom page on Main Street Alabama’s website, www.mainstreetalabama.org.